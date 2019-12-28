  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Shelby Cassesse
COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Collier Township.

The fire crews were called to the home on Delfred Drive just after 4:00 p.m.

According to KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse, most of the windows in the home appear to be broken.

All the occupants of the home were able to get out safely.

The fire appeared to start in the basement but the cause has not yet been made available.

