



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three different fires happened in two Pittsburgh neighborhoods in a single night, and all of their causes are still unknown.

The first fire occurred on the 7900 block of Madiera Street in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, which crews responded to around 10:30 last night. The house was abandoned at the time, and no injuries have been reported. However, there was also a water main break that caused one of the roads to buckle near one of the fire trucks as a result.

The second fire was significantly more dangerous. Fire crews said two people went to the hospital with smoke inhalation in response to the fire on the 7300 block Kelley Street, also in Homewood. The fire started around 2:20 a.m.

The third fire happened on the 6300 block of Dean Street in Larimer around 6:20 this morning. Crews are just finishing clearing the scene now. At this time, it is not known whether anyone was injured.

Reportedly, someone from the home that was affected said that all five people inside were able to get out safely. A neighbor did receive some damage to his home, but he and his grandmother were able to get out in time.

An official also said some of the same crews have now gone to three fires in the past 12 hours. Officials are investigating the causes of all these fires.