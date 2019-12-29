Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County’s Twitter account announced that the North and South Park Ice Rinks will close today at 4 p.m. due to inclement weather.
The North Park Ice Rink is located at 1200 Pearce Mill Road in Wexford, and the South Park Ice Rink is at 30 Corrigan Drive in Bethel Park.
Boyce Park Ski Slopes And Tubing on Old Frankstown Road will close a half-hour later at 4:30 p.m.
The winter resorts will apparently reopen tomorrow if weather conditions improve.
