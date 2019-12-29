Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A soggy yet mild Sunday on tap.
The rain picks up and becomes more heavy and widespread around noon. It will continue through tomorrow late morning and early afternoon, for some totaling to around 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall.
Temperatures will be steady in the upper 50 and low 60 degree ranges this afternoon throughout the whole day tomorrow.
Colder air arrives for Tuesday, leaving Pittsburgh with a flake early, but then our next system brings snow showers for New Year’s Eve north of I-80 and along the ridges leaving some with 1 to 2 inches of snowfall.
Pittsburgh isn’t done with the 50 degree temperatures as they return for the end of next week.
