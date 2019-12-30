Filed Under:Andrew McCutchen, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Andrew McCutchen and his wife got an amazing early Christmas gift.

(Photo Credit: mariamccutchen/Instagram)

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Armani X McCutchen.

McCutchen’s wife announced the news on Instagram on Monday.

The child was born on Christmas Eve. He weighed 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

“Armani X McCutchen Born on Christmas Eve. 8lbs 4oz 21inches. The X signifies 10 years that Andrew and I have been together It was the best Christmas ever,” the post said.

The couple had its first child in 2017.

