



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Christmas came a little early for a man who spent most of the holiday recovering in the hospital.

Roy Engelman had a long wait for a kidney transplant.

But he finally got one from a stranger right before Christmas.

Engelman returned home from Allegheny General Hospital on Monday after the successful transplant.

He missed most of Christmas so his wife, Janice Engelman, and the Brighton Heights Luthern Church choir brought Christmas to him and sang carols.

“When it was all my friends from church, that was a blessing, obviously. It makes you cry,” Roy Engelman said.

It hasn’t been an easy road for Roy Engelman.

Years ago, he had a heart transplant and lots of complications. His colon ruptured and had seizures.

He even had to learn how to walk again.

“I’m so blessed and so grateful to God to be alive,” Roy Engelman said.

Janice Engelman is just as grateful.

“Roy has had a tough year,” she said. “Waiting for his transplant. We were blessed right before Christmas that he did get a new kidney. He’s home.”