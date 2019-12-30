



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It felt more like early spring than winter when you got out of bed this morning.

We had some heavy downpours, but we also hit 60 degrees at 6 a.m.

Through the day, showers will become more scattered and taper off, leaving us with a peak or two of sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s this evening and lows overnight will be back in the upper 30s. A few flakes are possible, then our next system brings snow showers Tuesdsay afternoon through the night, totaling about 1-2 inches of snowfall for areas north of I-80 and along the ridges.

Wind chills will also be in the teens!

New Year’s Day will be dry and seasonable with highs in the upper 30s.

