HARRISBURG (KDKA) – More than 60,000 Pennsylvania residents are expected to see a pay increase in 2020 as a new federal overtime rule goes into effect.
The rule taking effect Wednesday guarantees time-and-a-half pay to nearly all hourly employees who work more than 40 hours a week and salaried workers making less than about $35,500 per year.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Labor and Industry Jerry Oleksiak tells the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review the rule should benefit about 61,000 people in the state.
The minimum wage remains $7.25 an hour in Pennsylvania. That’s the same it’s been since 2009.
