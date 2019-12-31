HAPPY NEW YEAR!Looking Back At The Top Stories Of 2019
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – More than 60,000 Pennsylvania residents are expected to see a pay increase in 2020 as a new federal overtime rule goes into effect.

The rule taking effect Wednesday guarantees time-and-a-half pay to nearly all hourly employees who work more than 40 hours a week and salaried workers making less than about $35,500 per year.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Labor and Industry Jerry Oleksiak tells the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review the rule should benefit about 61,000 people in the state.

The minimum wage remains $7.25 an hour in Pennsylvania. That’s the same it’s been since 2009.

