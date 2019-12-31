



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker is now the proud owner of a piece of art that’s going viral on Twitter.

Tucker shared a photo of his new painting, which features the characters from the video game Backyard Baseball with a little twist.

I wanted a painting for my house of the characters from Backyard Baseball. I thought to sprinkle in some friends and guys around the league that I really admire. Thanks to @Cody_Sabol for making this happen! Couldn’t be happier with how it turned out! pic.twitter.com/7LAXCwlyLX — Cole Tucker (@cotuck) December 31, 2019

“I wanted a painting for my house of the characters from Backyard Baseball. I thought to sprinkle in some friends and guys around the league that I really admire,” Tucker said in a tweet that has more than 4,000 likes.

The painting features the characters from the game and other players around the league, including a few Pittsburgh Pirates in the mix.

Pittsburgh-native and artist Cody Sabol created the piece.

So glad this finally made it to Arizona. Merry Christmas @cotuck 🎁 pic.twitter.com/7uA2QbLBvE — Cody Sabol (@Cody_Sabol) December 31, 2019

“So glad this finally made it to Arizona. Merry Christmas (Cole Tucker),” Sabol’s tweet read.

Backyard Baseball was a series of cult classic video games released in the late 90s.

