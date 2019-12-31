PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After losing the last three games of the regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers crazy year came to a close.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin took to the podium for the final time in 2019, discussing a myriad of topics moving forward for the Steelers.

One of the biggest topics that reporters wanted to know about during the conference was the status of staring quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has been nursing an elbow injury since Week 2.

Tomlin would not give many details, except to say that

“He’s due for an update somewhere around the first of February, a checkup that will probably be significant in terms of mapping out what’s next.”

One thing was established, there will not be any question as to who will be backing Ben up when he returns.

“Tomlin on Mason Rudolph “I am comfortable with Mason Rudolph “. Follow up Question “ You feel the same about Hodges?” Answer—“Mason Rudolph is the backup”

Tomlin on Mason Rudolph “I am comfortable with Mason Rudolph “. Follow up Question “ You feel the same about Hodges?” Answer—“Mason Rudolph is the backup” — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 31, 2019

Tomlin was also asked if the team would benefit from a full-time quarterbacks coach, the role that offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner held before Todd Haley left.

“Tomlin on need for QB coach “Those are things I evaluate. I’m not opposed to that “

Tomlin on need for QB coach “Those are things I evaluate. I’m not opposed to that “ — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 31, 2019

There will be plenty of free agent activity for the Steelers this offseason, and the most notable name on the list is outside linebacker Bud Dupree. After a career year, the unrestricted free agent is due a major payday.

“Tomlin on Bud Dupree “Make no mistake Bud is a priority for us”

Tomlin on Bud Dupree “Make no mistake Bud is a priority for us” — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 31, 2019

NFL Free Agency officially begins March 18th, 2020. Until then, the Steelers will take some time off and reevaluate the roster and coaching staff before the new league year begins in February.