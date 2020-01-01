PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — To say the last couple of years in Pittsburgh have been soggy would be an epic understatement.
The lasts two years have brought two of the top three wettest years on record.
2019 was giving the wettest year on record, 2018, a run for its money, but fell short.
This past year will go in the record books as the third wettest on record, with 52.46″ of precipitation.
This takes into account rainfall and the water content of snowfall, along with other types of frozen precipitation.
2019 fell short of 2004 and 2018, both of which had around five more inches of precipitation.
