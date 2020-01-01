Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash this morning in the Armstrong Tunnel.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, the crash happened on the inbound side of the tunnel around 9:45 a.m.
Police say the victim’s vehicle hit a wall inside the tunnel.
Firefighters found a woman inside the vehicle. They tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other passengers were inside the vehicle.
The Pittsburgh Police Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
Duquesne Light crews were also called in because an electrical box was damaged inside the tunnel.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.