PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for assistance in finding a missing 22-year-old woman, Tonee Turner.
Turner is being described as 5-feet-2-inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair that extends to her chin.
Turner was last contacted on December 30 around 6:00 p.m.
She is originally from the Hazelwood area and it is believed she may have last been the Homestead area.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or sees her is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons detectives at 412-232-7141/
