WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a fire has destroyed a former skating rink.
Wheeling Police spokesman Philip Stahl tells news outlets the large fire took several hours to bring under control Tuesday night in the building located next to a casino and a high school football stadium on Wheeling Island.
No injuries were reported.
Stahl says the fire did not threaten any other structures.
Operations at the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack were unaffected by the fire.
Stahl said the former rink was being used for storage for the casino. The building was constructed in 1924 as a state fairgrounds exposition hall.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
