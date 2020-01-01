HAPPY NEW YEAR!Looking Back At The Top Stories Of 2019
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a fire has destroyed a former skating rink.

Wheeling Police spokesman Philip Stahl tells news outlets the large fire took several hours to bring under control Tuesday night in the building located next to a casino and a high school football stadium on Wheeling Island.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

No injuries were reported.

Stahl says the fire did not threaten any other structures.

Operations at the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack were unaffected by the fire.

Stahl said the former rink was being used for storage for the casino. The building was constructed in 1924 as a state fairgrounds exposition hall.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

