  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
By Jon Delano
Filed Under:Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Inauguration, Jon Delano, Local TV, Politics, Rich Fitzgerald


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is being sworn in to office for a historic third term.

The inauguration of Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald was held on Thursday afternoon at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland.

KDKA’s Jon Delano says Fitzgerald was surrounded by family as he took an oath for a record third and final term. Fitzgerald has been in office since Jan. 3, 2012.

Fitzgerald defeated Republican challenger Matt Drozd in the November elections.

County executive is not limited to two terms like the governor and president are. The county charter permits a third term.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments