PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is being sworn in to office for a historic third term.
The inauguration of Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald was held on Thursday afternoon at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland.
Surrounded by family, @ACE_Fitzgerald takes oath for a record third term as Allegheny County Chief Executive. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/GhyncH0WmX
— Jon Delano KDKA (@JonDelano) January 2, 2020
KDKA’s Jon Delano says Fitzgerald was surrounded by family as he took an oath for a record third and final term. Fitzgerald has been in office since Jan. 3, 2012.
Fitzgerald defeated Republican challenger Matt Drozd in the November elections.
County executive is not limited to two terms like the governor and president are. The county charter permits a third term.
