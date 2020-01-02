Comments
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh pizza legend is hanging up his apron. Giuseppe “Joe” Pepe from Fiori’s is retiring.
The Brookline Connection on Facebook says Joe, “master pizza maker and friend to generations,” retired on New Year’s Eve after 40 years of making pizza at Fiori’s on Capital Avenue in Brookline.
The Facebook post shared a photo of Joe from 1979, shortly after Fiori’s opened.
The post has over 1,000 likes and nearly 200 comments wishing Joe well on his retirement.
Fiori’s is a family owned and operated restaurant with two locations in Brookline and McMurray.
You must log in to post a comment.