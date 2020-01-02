



NEW YORK (KDKA) — Gerrit Cole’s offseason just keeps getting better and better.

On Wednesday, Cole and his wife Amy announced they are expecting their first child, a baby boy, in June.

“Can’t wait to meet our son in June,” a Twitter post from Gerrit Cole said.

In the post, the happy couple is holding a onesie that says “Baby Cole coming soon.”

Amy also shared a post on her Instagram.

“2020: a year of new beginnings. New city, new team, and a new member of the family! Baby Cole is arriving in June and we are overjoyed,” the post said.

Gerrit Cole agreed to a $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees in December.

The Pirates traded the pitcher to the Houston Astros in 2018.

Pittsburgh selected Gerrit Cole with the first overall pick in the 2011 draft.