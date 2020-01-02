CLEVELAND (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native and former Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy could be coming to coach in the AFC North.

According to reports, McCarthy has a scheduled interview with the Cleveland Browns Thursday.

“Former Packers’ HC Mike McCarthy is scheduled to interview with the Cleveland Browns today, the New York Giants on Friday.”

The 56-year-old has been out of the league for a year after being fired from the Packers at the end of the 2018 season. He served as the Green Bay head coach from 2006-2018, winning Super Bowl XLV in Dallas against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 season.

McCarthy has a career head coaching record of 135-85-2, with a 10-8 postseason mark.

McCarthy was originally a candidate for the Cleveland Browns job at this time last year, but turned it down. The Browns went with offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens as head coach for 2019, and fired him after going 6-10 in 2019.