PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt Athletics has locked up head volleyball coach Dan Fisher long term.

The team announced a seven-year extension for the highly-sought after head coach on Thursday.

“I’m honored to lead this team, as Pittsburgh has become a home to me. We have built something special over the last seven years, and we will continue our pursuit of excellence.” @fishercoach”

"I'm honored to lead this team, as Pittsburgh has become a home to me. We have built something special over the last seven years, and we will continue our pursuit of excellence."

It was rumored that Ohio State was interested in plucking Fisher from Pitt for next season.

“Pitt volleyball coach Dan Fisher has signed a new seven-year contract that will tie him to the school through at least the 2026 season. The Panthers went 30-2 last season. In 2018, Fisher had signed an extension through at least the 2022 season.”

Pitt volleyball coach Dan Fisher has signed a new seven-year contract that will tie him to the school through at least the 2026 season. The Panthers went 30-2 last season. In 2018, Fisher had signed an extension through at least the 2022 season

Fisher’s 253 career victories make him the winningest active Division I women’s volleyball coach with nine or fewer seasons at the helm. He ranks fifth out of 335 active Division I women’s volleyball head coaches with a career winning percentage of .832. The team has won three consecutive ACC Championships under Fisher and he has built the program into an elite powerhouse in the nation. The Panthers have posted at least 19 wins in each of the seven seasons Fisher has led the program.