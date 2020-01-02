Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The warm air works its way back, along with rain showers later today.
High temperatures will be back in the upper 40s and low 50s through Saturday.
The rain showers arrive overnight and continue through much of Friday with heavy downpours for some during the morning commute.
By Saturday night, the rain switches to snow showers.
The chance for snow will stick around through the first half of the week with highs in the mid- to upper-30s. Our next dry day doesn’t look to be until Thursday.
