PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh Steelers defenders are earning recognition for their on-field work this season.
On Thursday, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick were named to ProFootballTalk’s 2019 All-Pro team.
Watt, an outside linebacker, finished the season with 14 1/2 sacks, eight forced fumbles and 36 quarterback hits.
“Had his best season and may even be able to stake a claim as the best Watt brother, which is high praise indeed,” the website said.
Fitzpatrick, a safety, tallied 57 combined tackles, five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.
“Some asked what the Steelers were thinking when they gave up their first-round draft pick for Fitzpatrick. They were thinking he’s one of the best players in the NFL,” the website said.
The Steelers traded a first-round pick for Fitzpatrick in September.
