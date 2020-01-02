Filed Under:Football, Minkah Fitzpatrick, NFL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers, T.J. Watt


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh Steelers defenders are earning recognition for their on-field work this season.

On Thursday, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick were named to ProFootballTalk’s 2019 All-Pro team.

Watt, an outside linebacker, finished the season with 14 1/2 sacks, eight forced fumbles and 36 quarterback hits.

“Had his best season and may even be able to stake a claim as the best Watt brother, which is high praise indeed,” the website said.

Fitzpatrick, a safety, tallied 57 combined tackles, five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

“Some asked what the Steelers were thinking when they gave up their first-round draft pick for Fitzpatrick. They were thinking he’s one of the best players in the NFL,” the website said.

The Steelers traded a first-round pick for Fitzpatrick in September.

