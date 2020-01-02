Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Part of the Strip District is closing for more than 2 years while construction crews work on a $400 million construction project.
Waterfront Place between 11th and 21st streets is now closed while construction crews begin phase two of a residential development project that will include two five-story apartment buildings.
While no cars will be allowed, the city says one half will be closed for construction, while the other half will be open to pedestrians and bike traffic.
All vehicles traveling westbound will be detoured to Smallman at 21st Street. All vehicles traveling eastbound will be detoured to Smallman at 15th Street.
During the 30-month closure, the road may temporarily close to all traffic.
