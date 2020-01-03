Filed Under:Cheese Ball, Hanover, Local TV, Sam's Club, Utz


HANOVER, Pa. (KDKA) – The “Godfather of the Cheese Ball” is retiring after more than 26 years of service at Pennsylvania-based snack company Utz.

On Twitter, Utz shared a photo of John Warehime who sold the first cheese ball barrel to Sam’s Club in 1997.

“Today is a bitter sweet day at Utz,” the post read.

Utz is a privately owned snack company that started in Hanover.

It makes snack products in nearly a dozen plants in Pennsylvania, including potato chips, cheese snacks, pretzels, corn chips, tortilla chips, popcorn, pork skins and onion rings.

Comments