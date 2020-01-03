HANOVER, Pa. (KDKA) – The “Godfather of the Cheese Ball” is retiring after more than 26 years of service at Pennsylvania-based snack company Utz.
On Twitter, Utz shared a photo of John Warehime who sold the first cheese ball barrel to Sam’s Club in 1997.
Today is a bittersweet day at Utz. The “Godfather of the Cheese Ball” John Warehime (JW) is retiring after 26.5 years of service at Utz. John sold the first Cheese Ball barrel to Sam’s Club in 1997. Thank you for your vision and leadership JW. Drop some love for JW 👇🧀⚾️ pic.twitter.com/a9DEOqkRw3
— Utz (@UtzSnacks) January 3, 2020
“Today is a bitter sweet day at Utz,” the post read.
Utz is a privately owned snack company that started in Hanover.
It makes snack products in nearly a dozen plants in Pennsylvania, including potato chips, cheese snacks, pretzels, corn chips, tortilla chips, popcorn, pork skins and onion rings.
