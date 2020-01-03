



MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman alleges an employee at a local nursing home assaulted her 82-year-old father with dementia.

Andrea Leech said her dad has been at the Riverside Nursing Home in Mckeesport for about three years.

She claims he was assaulted over an incident that involved him using the bathroom.

Leech said her father has bruises by his right eye and marks on his left arm and right leg.

“He literally uttered the words to me that a young guy beat him up,” said Leech. “The marks on his upper left arm are more so a grab. There’s scratch marks and nail marks.”.

Leech claims an aid at the care center beat up her dad on New Year’s Day, and a nurse called her to give her the news.

“An aide was trying to assist my dad down the hall to get changed because he’s incontinent. And my dad said he didn’t want to go but was insistent on taking my dad down to the room. Somehow there was a big commotion that came on and that’s when other nurses and aids came running to my dad because they heard him utter the words, ‘Get off of me.'”

Tonight at 5: A woman says her 82-year-old dad was assaulted by an aide at a local nursing home on New Year’s Day. These are the pictures of her father after the alleged assault happened. Police are investigating the case and the aide has been suspended without pay. pic.twitter.com/62dNCoXatK — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 3, 2020

Riverside’s spokesperson said they contacted the McKeesport Police Department immediately and a police report was filed.

The facility is required by law to report incidents to police and the Department of Health.

The spokesperson also said they don’t know what sparked the incident.

The aid involved is a newer employee at the facility and has been suspended without pay, pending an investigation.

Leech said she plans to press charges if they aren’t filed by police.