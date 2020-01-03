



Bonnie, Lucy, Tillie & Tank

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Bonnie was one of 10 adult cats left at the shelter in a tote on 11/9/18. She is very, very friendly. Loves laying around and hanging out near you. She constantly paws at you for attention. If you want a cat that you can hold and carry around, Bonnie is your girl! She was in a loving foster home from the time she arrived at the shelter until 10/29/19. She is now at the shelter, so please stop in to meet her.

To find out more about how to adopt Bonnie, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Lucy was found running all alone. She has been in a foster home since she was found in August 2019. We are guessing that she is American Bulldog/Pit mix and her age is between 3-5 years. She is house trained and has not had any accidents. She loves to snuggle on the couch with her blanket and LOVES riding in the car! She is very friendly with all adults, teenagers and small children. She must be the only pet. She is very strong and weighs approximately 60 pounds. She has some minor eye issues and is currently on eye drops and will need a follow up appointment in the near future. If you would like to meet her, please contact the shelter as she is currently in a loving foster home.

To find out more about how to adopt Lucy, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

A nice couple brought her in so she was safe. Tillie can be affectionate on her own terms. She is better with adults than children. Tillie is litter trained, and spayed and vaccinated. She had a dental and is ready for adoption. If you would like to meet her, please visit the shelter.

To find out more about how to adopt Tillie, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Tank is 10-months-old. He is very playful and good with other dogs. Tank loves attention and will be a great addition to a loving home!

To find out more about how to adopt Tank, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24