PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jake Guentzel is speaking out less than a week after a successful shoulder surgery.

Guentzel took to Twitter Friday thanking Penguins fans for the support.

“Thanks @penguins fans for all the support- it means a lot. Keep it going boys”

Guentzel was injured against the Ottawa Senators earlier in the week after scoring a goal. He crashed into the endboards and left the game immediately.

Guentzel went into surgery on his shoulder after the contest, and will be sidelined for 4-6 months.

