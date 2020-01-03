BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – McAnnulty Elementary School students were temporarily detained on their school buses before being re-routed when a boiler malfunction was detected.
The superintendent of Baldwin-Whitehall School District says no students were in the building when the boiler malfunction was detected as staff members were arriving at McAnnulty Elementary School early Friday morning.
The district says students were temporarily detained and then rerouted to Whitehall Elementary School, where McAnnulty Elementary staff members were already on site.
The boiler problem was immediately detected and fixed. Emergency and fire crews are on scene to evaluate the air quality and ventilation, per protocol.
The day is going on as usual, the district says. If the building is “released early in the day,” students will return.
