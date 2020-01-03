PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Widespread steady light rain will continue for the morning commute. Some areas will have a brief heavier downpour.
Around .50-1 inch of rainfall is expected through Saturday afternoon before the rain switches to snow Saturday evening. Ridges will pick up around 1-2 inches of snow, but the rest of us will see a coating to one inch by Sunday morning.
Temperatures are steady in the mid- to upper-40s and even 50 degrees today.
Saturday will be a mild start, then temperatures will fall back around the freezing mark for overnight Saturday and Sunday morning.
Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.
