  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMAlong Came a Spider
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMThe NFL Today
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Demonstration, Iran, Iraq, Local News, Local TV, protests, Schenley Plaza, trump administration


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Demonstrators took to the streets in Pittsburgh and around the country to protest the Trump administration’s assassination of a top Iranian military leader and decision to send thousands of soldiers to the Middle East.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Videographer Tim Lawson)

The protestors are demanding the U.S. withdraw all troops from Iraq and end what it fears will become a war on Iran.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Videographer Tim Lawson)

About 100 people gathered at Schenley Plaza in Oakland Saturday afternoon. Some were holding signs saying “No War in Iran” and “Out of Iraq.”

(Photo Credit: KDKA Videographer Tim Lawson)

The Pittsburgh Day of Action was hosted by ANSWER Pittsburgh, the Answer Coalition, CODEPINK and others.

Comments