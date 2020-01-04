Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Demonstrators took to the streets in Pittsburgh and around the country to protest the Trump administration’s assassination of a top Iranian military leader and decision to send thousands of soldiers to the Middle East.
The protestors are demanding the U.S. withdraw all troops from Iraq and end what it fears will become a war on Iran.
About 100 people gathered at Schenley Plaza in Oakland Saturday afternoon. Some were holding signs saying “No War in Iran” and “Out of Iraq.”
The Pittsburgh Day of Action was hosted by ANSWER Pittsburgh, the Answer Coalition, CODEPINK and others.
