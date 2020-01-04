



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Light scattered rain showers starting off our day with temperatures falling from our high of 49 at midnight.

Rain switches to snow by this evening leaving a coating for many and the ridges could see 1-2”.

There will be some dry time tomorrow if you need to take down the Christmas lights but temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s.

A few more snow showers sneak in Sunday night but we dry out for the morning commute Monday and highs will be in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Highs through the week will still be a few degrees above average and by Friday we are back near 50 with rain showers

