PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–S&T Bank has secured the naming rights to Pittsburgh’s largest outdoor amphitheater.

Most recently called KeyBank Pavilion, many Pittsburghers remember the Burgettstown facility as Star Lake Amphitheater.

The new name will be “S&T Bank Music Park.”

(Photo Credit: Live Nation)

The 23,000 capacity venue will host a number of concerts this summer, including Ozzy Osborne, Journey, Maroon 5, The Doobie Brothers and Kiss.

