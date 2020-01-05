BREAKING NEWS:5 Killed, At Least 60 Injured in Major Turnpike Accident
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A paramedic was hit and killed while helping a crash victim on I-70.

According to state police, Rostraver EMS was on the scene helping when one of their ambulances was hit by another vehicle.

EMS supervisor Matthew Smelser was killed in the crash.

All lanes of I-70 in Smithton were closed following the multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened Sunday morning between Exit 49-Smithton and Exit 46A-PA 51 South.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Videographer Ian Smith)

Emergency crews are investigating the accident.

