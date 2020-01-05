Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A landslide has closed the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel.
All inbound and outbound bus and light rail vehicle traffic will be detoured via Allentown until further notice, according to a tweet from Port Authority Pittsburgh.
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) January 5, 2020
