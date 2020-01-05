PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a large fight broke out and led to shots fired at a Pittsburgh nightclub.

The Pittsburgh Police responded to the 100 block of Seventh Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday after a report of a large fight and gunfire. When they arrived, police say officers they found a large group of people outside the club.

Their initial investigation led them to believe that a large fight involving patrons and bouncers started inside the nightclub before moving outside.

During the fight, police say a male pulled out a gun and fired. Shell casings were recovered in the street. Police say no one was struck.

When officers arrived, they say a person on the scene pointed to a yellow vehicle, saying someone inside had a gun.

According to police, they recovered a firearm and detained the man inside but after listening to witnesses and reviewing video footage, there was no evidence to suggest he had fired his gun.

Police say they are continuing to investigate, interviewing witnesses and collecting video. No arrests have been made.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the fight or the shooting is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 detectives at 412-255-2827.