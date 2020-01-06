BREAKING NEWS:5 Killed, At Least 60 Injured in Major Turnpike Accident
PARKER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was flown to a hospital overnight after a vehicle crashed into a business in Armstrong County.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. in Parker City in the northern part of the county.

An emergency official tells KDKA the vehicle hit a store, apparently after crossing a bridge over the Allegheny River from neighboring Clarion County.

The building sustained “major structural damage.”

The driver’s condition has not been released.

