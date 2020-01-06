Comments
PARKER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was flown to a hospital overnight after a vehicle crashed into a business in Armstrong County.
It happened shortly after 2 a.m. in Parker City in the northern part of the county.
An emergency official tells KDKA the vehicle hit a store, apparently after crossing a bridge over the Allegheny River from neighboring Clarion County.
The building sustained “major structural damage.”
The driver’s condition has not been released.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
