



MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for beating a 74-year-old McKees Rocks man to death.

Branden Frazier appeared in court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing in connection with the murder of Benito Nicoletti.

Nicoletti was found dead in his home on June 1, 2016. Officers were called to his home after family members said they had been unable to get in touch with Nicoletti for a couple of days.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma.

According to a criminal complaint, neighbors said they saw Frazier in the area in the days before Nicoletti was found dead.

He reportedly asked where he could buy a gun and was seen with Nicoletti’s car, which was found less than a mile away from his house on June 2.

Frazier was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, burglary, theft and receiving stolen property.

A judge sentenced Frazier to life without parole, plus an addition 10 to 21 years.