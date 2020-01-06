PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Since he is not in an NFL uniform at the moment, Antonio Brown is busy in the music industry.
The superstar wideout is trying to become a superstar rapper as well, as he released a music video to his new song “Whole Lotta Money” on Monday.
“Video Out Now! “Whole Lotta Money” #Boomin Prod by @ReazyRenegade #CABrecords”
Video Out Now!
“Whole Lotta Money”#Boomin
Prod by @ReazyRenegade#CABrecordshttps://t.co/fkp32gKds7
— AB (@AB84) January 6, 2020
WARNING: This video is NSFW including graphic language
He even released a second song on the same day called “Home From The N.O.”
“New record alert 🚨 Home from the N.O. ⚜️ Out Now on @soundcloud‼️”
New record alert 🚨
Home from the N.O. ⚜️
Out Now on @soundcloud ‼️https://t.co/PrYxK5BCLe
— AB (@AB84) January 6, 2020
Brown is still without a team, and since the NFL is still investigating his sexual misconduct, he would be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list if he would sign anywhere.
