PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Since he is not in an NFL uniform at the moment, Antonio Brown is busy in the music industry.

The superstar wideout is trying to become a superstar rapper as well, as he released a music video to his new song “Whole Lotta Money” on Monday.

“Video Out Now! “Whole Lotta Money” #Boomin Prod by @ReazyRenegade #CABrecords”

WARNING: This video is NSFW including graphic language

He even released a second song on the same day called “Home From The N.O.”

“New record alert 🚨 Home from the N.O. ⚜️ Out Now on @soundcloud‼️”

Brown is still without a team, and since the NFL is still investigating his sexual misconduct, he would be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list if he would sign anywhere.