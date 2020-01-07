Filed Under:Fatal Beating, Jeannette, Local TV, Sentencing, Westmoreland County


JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A Jeannette woman will spend up to three decades in prison for the death of her boyfriend.

Last year, a jury convicted 40-year-old Crystal Belle of third-degree murder for the June 2016 beating death of her 19-year-old boyfriend, Khalil Parker.

Police say Belle beat Parker with a wooden handle of a snow shovel.

A Westmoreland County judge has now sentenced Belle to 15-30 years in prison.

According to the Trib, during her sentencing hearing, Belle said she cared about Parker and said he was a willing participant in the violent relationship.

