Comments
JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A Jeannette woman will spend up to three decades in prison for the death of her boyfriend.
Last year, a jury convicted 40-year-old Crystal Belle of third-degree murder for the June 2016 beating death of her 19-year-old boyfriend, Khalil Parker.
RELATED STORIES:
- Woman Charged In Jeannette Man’s Suspicious Death
- Hearing Held For Woman Accused Of Beating Boyfriend To Death
Police say Belle beat Parker with a wooden handle of a snow shovel.
A Westmoreland County judge has now sentenced Belle to 15-30 years in prison.
According to the Trib, during her sentencing hearing, Belle said she cared about Parker and said he was a willing participant in the violent relationship.
You must log in to post a comment.