EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) – Police are trying to figure out who decapitated an Ohio woman’s dog and left its head in her backyard.

The East Palestine Police Department, about an hour away from Pittsburgh, says they received a call last Friday from a woman, Barb Greaves, reporting her Beagle named Trouble was missing.

Police say she told them Trouble had been let out on a cable run in the backyard and then was discovered missing a short time later.

On Sunday afternoon, police say Greaves’ son called and said someone had killed his mother’s dog, cut off its head and left it in the backyard.

Now, police are trying to figure out who committed the heinous crime.

The community is also coming together to find Trouble’s killer. A Facebook page called “Justice for Trouble” posted a list of local businesses where people can donate money toward the cause.

The page says the money will be put towards a reward fund for information.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious on Friday between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. or Sunday between 1:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. is asked to call the East Palestine Police Department at 330-426-4341.