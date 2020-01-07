



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The investigation into the kidnapping and death of a Bethel Park woman in the Nevada desert is continuing.

Jaime Feden, 33, disappeared back in mid-September. Her remains were later found in the desert about 80 miles north of Las Vegas.

The Lincoln County Sheriff in Nevada tells KDKA that they are still waiting for homicide charges to be filed in the case.

He says the district attorney’s office there is currently performing a land survey of the crime scene to determine if it is on public or private land.

The sheriff says they are meeting with the DA daily about the investigating, and waiting for the Feds to file kidnapping charges.

Nevada detectives visited Pittsburgh last month as part of the investigation. They are working in partnership with Bethel Park Police.

They were in town the same week Feden’s former boyfriend, John Chapman, faced a judge on local kidnapping and other charges.

Police say Chapman, 39, admitted to taking Feden into the desert, tying her to a signpost and suffocating her.

At his preliminary hearing on Dec. 5, his public defender told the judge that Chapman will plead not guilty. He is scheduled to appear for a formal arraignment on Jan. 28.

If Chapman is charged with homicide, he will be extradited to Nevada to be tried on that count.

