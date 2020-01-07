  • KDKA TVOn Air

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) – The mayor of Monessen attended a city council meeting for the first time in 20 months, returning to make major changes.

Mayor Matt Shorraw hadn’t been to a city council meeting since May of 2018.

On Monday night, he returned to fire the city solicitor, Joseph R. Dalfonso, as well as the city administrator, Judith Taylor.

He also removed the law firm that was representing the city.

RELATED:

He got enough votes from council to make those moves.

Mayor Shorraw says he is reorganizing Monessen’s government.

