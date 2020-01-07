  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash caused a traffic mess on the Parkway North for the Tuesday morning rush hour.

The crash was first reported before 7 a.m. on the inbound side of the highway near Hazlett and East Streets.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Traffic backed up significantly approaching the East Ohio Street exit.

As many as six to seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

Tow trucks were called in to clear the scene.

Heavy delays were expected all morning long.

Anyone traveling the Parkway North is urged to find an alternate route or stay patient.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

