PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash caused a traffic mess on the Parkway North for the Tuesday morning rush hour.
The crash was first reported before 7 a.m. on the inbound side of the highway near Hazlett and East Streets.
Traffic backed up significantly approaching the East Ohio Street exit.
As many as six to seven vehicles were involved in the crash.
Tow trucks were called in to clear the scene.
8:40 update: Traffic is still down to a single-lane on inbound I-279 between the East Street exit (Exit 2B) and the Veterans Brg exit (Exit 2A). @KDKA https://t.co/hvsRUhULZ5
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) January 7, 2020
Heavy delays were expected all morning long.
Anyone traveling the Parkway North is urged to find an alternate route or stay patient.
