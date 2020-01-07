PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PennDOT will now start using cameras to catch speeders in active work zones.

The 60-day pre-enforcement period for the statewide project called “Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement” begins Monday and will last until March.

Vehicle mounted cameras with electronic speed timing devices will be deployed in work zones during this period, but PennDOT says no violations will be issued.

After March 4, first-time offenders will get a letter in the mail, followed by fines of $75 and $150 for any subsequent offenses.

Currently, the only cameras in our area will be for the construction on the Boulevard of the Allies.

The systems will only be operational in work zones when there are crews present. PennDOT says there will be signs ahead of the enforcement areas to let drivers know about the cameras.