Comments (2)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The son of Pittsburgh Penguins’ co-owner Ron Burkle has reportedly been found dead in Los Angeles.
People Magazine is reporting Burkle’s 27-year-old son, Andrew, was found dead Monday in his Beverly Hills apartment.
While authorities have yet to officially identify him, People reports, the Burkle family released a statement to the magazine asking for privacy and remembering Andrew as a “young man full of life.”
Andrew was 27 and worked as a producer with a film company in Los Angeles.
He is survived by his father, his mother, a sister Carrie, and a brother John.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.