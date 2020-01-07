  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrew Burkle, Local TV, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ron Burkle


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The son of Pittsburgh Penguins’ co-owner Ron Burkle has reportedly been found dead in Los Angeles.

People Magazine is reporting Burkle’s 27-year-old son, Andrew, was found dead Monday in his Beverly Hills apartment.

Andrew Burkle (R) (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

While authorities have yet to officially identify him, People reports, the Burkle family released a statement to the magazine asking for privacy and remembering Andrew as a “young man full of life.”

Andrew was 27 and worked as a producer with a film company in Los Angeles.

He is survived by his father, his mother, a sister Carrie, and a brother John.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments (2)