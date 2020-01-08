



MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Three people are in the hospital after gunfire rang out in McKeesport, causing a scary rollover crash.

Police, paramedics and other first responders were called the scene along Washington Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

In the 900 block of Washington Street, they found a white Dodge Charger on its roof in the front yard of a home. Four people were inside the car.

The most seriously injured is a 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle. She was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital where, at last check, she was listed in critical condition.

The two other passengers who were hurt include a 15-year-old girl and a 26-year-old man. Both went to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was not injured in the crash and stayed at the scene, police said.

According to Allegheny County Police, the four of them had just left a McKeesport High School basketball game when a black SUV began to follow their Charger.

Police say the two people in the black vehicle fired shots towards the car. As the man driving the Charger sped away from the bullets, police say he hit a utility pole and that’s when the car rolled over.

Several parked vehicles were hit in the hail of bullets.

Police say, so far, no suspects have been arrested and the motive has not been determined.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.