By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow showers continue to be possible this morning into the afternoon.

At this point, it doesn’t look like Pittsburgh will see much, if any snow through the morning commute.

However, a Snow Squall Warning was issued just before 9 a.m. for some areas along I-80.

Snow totals nearer to the city won’t amount to much of anything, but there are concerns due to temperatures hovering on both sides of the freezing mark in some places.

Expect a windy afternoon, with cold air rushing in. There are wind advisories posted for places to the southeast, just outside our coverage area, and we will likely see sustained wind speeds topping 20 mph along with gusts above 30 mph.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Temperatures bottom out Thursday morning. It will be in the teens in Pittsburgh and even colder in the Laurel Highlands.

The weekend is looking wet and warmer, so grab the umbrella if you have outdoor plans.

