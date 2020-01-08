



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow showers continue to be possible this morning into the afternoon.

At this point, it doesn’t look like Pittsburgh will see much, if any snow through the morning commute.

However, a Snow Squall Warning was issued just before 9 a.m. for some areas along I-80.

SNOW SQUALLS: Here is the general timing of that band of snow, over the next hour. Ir you are heading north of RT 422, take your time. Interactive radar here: https://t.co/gg6uaS8CJz pic.twitter.com/7Bn1FYjTe2 — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) January 8, 2020

Snow Squall Warning has been issued for parts of the area. Please be prepared for rapidly changing driving conditions over the next few hours. #upwithKDKA #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/Y7Np0pibhK — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) January 8, 2020

Snow totals nearer to the city won’t amount to much of anything, but there are concerns due to temperatures hovering on both sides of the freezing mark in some places.

Expect a windy afternoon, with cold air rushing in. There are wind advisories posted for places to the southeast, just outside our coverage area, and we will likely see sustained wind speeds topping 20 mph along with gusts above 30 mph.

Temperatures bottom out Thursday morning. It will be in the teens in Pittsburgh and even colder in the Laurel Highlands.

Several intense snowbands are moving near and along the I-80 corridor. Quick accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible during the morning commute across the I-79 and I-80 corridors. pic.twitter.com/5McgcZ068N — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 8, 2020

The weekend is looking wet and warmer, so grab the umbrella if you have outdoor plans.

