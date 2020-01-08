PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A national chain portrait studio has seemingly closed its doors overnight, leaving some customers empty-handed.

White paper covers the windows at the Portrait Innovations location in Cranberry Township.

Studios in the South Hills and Monroeville Mall have a similar look.

Although the studios are closed, customers in Cranberry can pick up their items next door at UPS.

“The manager came over and asked if we would be able to hold all of their paid-for merchandise so that customers were able to come in and get it,” Kristina Moyer of UPS said.

Customers were notified by the studio and many have either called or come in to pick up their portraits.

Moyer said the shop closed last Monday. More than 100 others in the chain across the country closed, as well.

The company apparently gave no notice or warning about the closing.