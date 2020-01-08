



GLEN OSBORNE, Pa. (KDKA) – A stretch of Route 65 northbound was temporarily shut down for a crash with reported injuries.

There was a large police presence on Route 65 northbound Wednesday night. The flash lights of first responders’ vehicles could be seen from NewsChopper 2 just before 6 p.m.

Allegheny County says the road was closed between I-70 and the Haysville traffic light. However, about half an hour later, the scene is being cleared and the road is reopening.

The county reported injuries, although it was not disclosed how many. Dispatchers say at least one person has been transported to the hospital so far.

