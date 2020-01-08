  • KDKA TVOn Air

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – Troops of the 420th Engineer Company received a state police escort out of Indiana County as the leave for Afghanistan.

Members of the community lined the sidewalks to say farewell.

KDKA was in Indiana County earlier this week at IUP to attend a ceremony for the brave men and women.

There, families were saying goodbye to dozens of soldiers getting ready to be deployed to Afghanistan as part of “Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.”

(Photo Credit: KDKA’s Lindsay Ward/Twitter)

There were more than 90 men and women from Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia and Ohio who went through extensive training before they begin serving our country.

John Higgins talked to KDKA’s Lindsay Ward about his first deployment. He admits it will be tough to leave his family behind, but says in the army, he’s not alone in this mission.

(Photo Credit: KDKA’s Lindsay Ward/Twitter)

“We’re like a family,” said Higgins.

The soldiers will be deployed for at least a year.

