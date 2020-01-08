



INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – Troops of the 420th Engineer Company received a state police escort out of Indiana County as the leave for Afghanistan.

Members of the community lined the sidewalks to say farewell.

Many of our Troopers have served and continue to serve in the United States military. They possess a profound duty to protect our Commonwealth and defend our Country. The Pennsylvania State Police was honored today to guide these Soldiers on their journey.#FirstFinest pic.twitter.com/lDSlVXFMPw — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 8, 2020

KDKA was in Indiana County earlier this week at IUP to attend a ceremony for the brave men and women.

There, families were saying goodbye to dozens of soldiers getting ready to be deployed to Afghanistan as part of “Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.”

There were more than 90 men and women from Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia and Ohio who went through extensive training before they begin serving our country.

John Higgins talked to KDKA’s Lindsay Ward about his first deployment. He admits it will be tough to leave his family behind, but says in the army, he’s not alone in this mission.

“We’re like a family,” said Higgins.

The soldiers will be deployed for at least a year.