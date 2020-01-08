YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – Things quickly escalated in Youngwood when a woman dumped a stolen coffee onto a state trooper in an effort to escape arrest.

Sonya Connors, 52, is seen talking to two state police troopers inside of the BFS gas station in Youngwood, Westmoreland County.

First, she’s accused of taking a juice box from the gas station and drinking it before heading across the street to the Burger King.

“While she was in the Burger King, she walks into the back of the employee area, specifically pours herself a cup of coffee, is confronted by the assistant manager telling her ‘you can’t be back here, and you owe us for the coffee,'” said Trooper Steve Limani.

Police said she got belligerent with the manager, refused to pay him, then shoved him away. The manager called 911, and troopers were called in.

“After maybe a minute of conversation, the troopers are advising her obviously she’s in trouble and she’s gonna be arrested for retail theft,” said Limani.

That’s when things escalated. In surveillance footage, everyone is seen stepping out of frame.

“She tries to walk away from the troopers. One of the troopers tries to grab her arm to detain her, and when he does that, she takes and spins around and dumps the scalding-hot coffee on another trooper,” said Limani.

The trooper took her to the ground, handcuffed her then took her to jail.

The coffee ended up on the trooper’s bulletproof vest, so he wasn’t burned. As for Connors, she is in the Westmoreland County Prison facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and resisting arrest.